Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

How much alcohol does a standard drink contain? Canadians should get info, says minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Do we need warning labels on alcohol bottles as Canada outlines new consumption guidelines?'
Do we need warning labels on alcohol bottles as Canada outlines new consumption guidelines?
WATCH: Do we need warning labels on alcohol bottles as Canada outlines new consumption guidelines? – Jan 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says Canadians deserve to know how much alcohol is in a standard-sized drink, but she is not committing to mandate that companies put that information on their labels.

Bennett’s comments come a few weeks after the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction issued new advice about how much alcohol is safe to consume.

The centre says limiting yourself to no more than two standard drinks a week will help you avoid alcohol-related health consequences.

Read more: ‘This isn’t about finger wagging’: New labels considered for alcohol to deter drinking

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The guidance also says alcohol bottles and cans should have mandatory labels explaining health risks and information about what a standard size drink is.

Trending Now

Bennett says people should be given that information when they buy alcohol but she is hoping the industry takes on the labelling issue itself.

Story continues below advertisement

She says companies moved to remove the chemical BPA from plastic water bottles after an outcry over the health effects more than a decade ago.

Click to play video: 'Alcohol Coach talks Consumption Guidelines for Women'
Alcohol Coach talks Consumption Guidelines for Women
Carolyn Bennettnew alcohol guidelines canadaalcohol bottle labelsalcohol labels canadaalcoholic beveragealcoholic beverage guidelinescanadian alcohol guidelines
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers