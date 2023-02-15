Man injured in recent Kitchener house explosion succumbs to injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have announced that a man involved in last month’s house explosion in Kitchener has succumbed to his injuries.

On Jan. 18, emergency services were called to a home on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after receiving reports of an explosion.

A man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two children were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Late Monday afternoon, police announced that the man, a 35-year-old Kitchener resident, had since died.

Two days after the explosion, police announced that they had searched the home and found evidence of illegal drug production.

Police did not provide any further updates on the case in the latest release.