Man injured in recent Kitchener house explosion succumbs to injuries

Waterloo regional police have announced that a man involved in last month’s house explosion in Kitchener has succumbed to his injuries.
On Jan. 18, emergency services were called to a home on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after receiving reports of an explosion.
Read more: Police find evidence of ‘illicit drug production’ in Kitchener home where explosion occured
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
A man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two children were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.
Late Monday afternoon, police announced that the man, a 35-year-old Kitchener resident, had since died.
Two days after the explosion, police announced that they had searched the home and found evidence of illegal drug production.
Read more: 2 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after explosion at home in Kitchener
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
Police did not provide any further updates on the case in the latest release.
Comments