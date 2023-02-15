Menu

Crime

Man injured in recent Kitchener house explosion succumbs to injuries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 9:12 am
Family injured in Kitchener home explosion
Family injured in Kitchener home explosion – Jan 19, 2023
Waterloo regional police have announced that a man involved in last month’s house explosion in Kitchener has succumbed to his injuries.

On Jan. 18, emergency services were called to a home on Elm Ridge Drive near Queen’s Boulevard after receiving reports of an explosion.

Read more: Police find evidence of ‘illicit drug production’ in Kitchener home where explosion occured

A man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two children were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Late Monday afternoon, police announced that the man, a 35-year-old Kitchener resident, had since died.

Two days after the explosion, police announced that they had searched the home and found evidence of illegal drug production.

Read more: 2 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after explosion at home in Kitchener

Police did not provide any further updates on the case in the latest release.

