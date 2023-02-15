Menu

Weather

Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 7:38 am
Environment Canada is suggesting wind gusts of up to 90 km/h could hit Hamilton and Niagara Region on Feb. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is suggesting wind gusts of up to 90 km/h could hit Hamilton and Niagara Region on Feb. 15, 2023. Global News
Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.

The agency issued a special weather statement revealing that gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected in the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

Warmer than normal conditions are at the cause of the winds, with temperatures expected to hit the low to mid-double digits during the day.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the statement said.

“Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.”

The general forecast is calling for clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 15 C.

The low is expected to reach -1 C overnight under a few clouds.

