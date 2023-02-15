Strong winds expected for Hamilton-Niagara Region Wednesday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is alerting Hamilton and Niagara residents about strong wind gusts expected to sweep through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
The agency issued a special weather statement revealing that gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected in the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.
Read more: TSB investigation says plane hit tree prior to fatal crash near Brantford, Ont. airport in March
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Warmer than normal conditions are at the cause of the winds, with temperatures expected to hit the low to mid-double digits during the day.
“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the statement said.
“Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.”
The general forecast is calling for clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 15 C.
The low is expected to reach -1 C overnight under a few clouds.
Comments