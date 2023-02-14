Menu

Crime

2 charged with attempted murder after alleged break-in, strangling in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 8:35 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Brampton, Ont., have arrested two people and charged both with attempted murder after an alleged break-in at a home where someone was reportedly strangled.

Peel Regional Police said the incident took place on Dec. 12, 2022, in the area of The Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard.

A man allegedly broke into a home and tried to suffocate someone in the house. He was confronted and escaped, police said.

“Following an extensive investigation, police identified two suspects,” police said.

The first, Keerthigan Pulendran, a 31-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested in December, police said.

He faces charges that include attempted murder, choking, suffocating or strangling and administering a noxious substance.

A second suspect, 30-year-old Khaddre Stewart-Wallace, was then arrested by police on Feb. 1, 2023. Peel police said they faced three charges, including attempted murder.

Peel Regional Police did not elaborate on how the two suspects were connected to the events described in December.

They said the investigation was ongoing.

