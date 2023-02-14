Menu

Share

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police looking to identify theft suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 12:59 pm
Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft.
Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent theft. Kingston Police
The Kingston police are appealing to the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a downtown library.

Police say on Jan. 6, the suspect entered the Central Branch of the public library located on Johnson Street. While in the library, the suspect stole another attendee’s cellphone from a table while they were studying.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall and approximately 170 pounds with short brown hair. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with “Bell” written on the upper right chest portion of the jacket, a black graphic T-shirt, and blue jeans with black and brown winter boots.

The suspect was also seen wearing a blue and white toque with a red blanket draped and tied around their shoulders.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the man is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.

Kingston Polar Plunge
