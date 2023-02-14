1 person in custody, toy gun located after lockdowns at 2 Toronto schools: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A student is in custody after a toy gun was located at a Toronto high school, police say.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Toronto police said officers were called to Woburn Collegiate Institute at around 10 a.m., after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Police said Woburn Collegiate Institute and Woburn Junior Public School were both placed into lockdown while officers investigated.

The lockdowns at both schools were lifted about an hour later.

In an update, police said one person was taken into custody after a toy gun was located.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lockdowns at Woburn Collegiate Institute and Woburn Junior Public School have now been lifted. https://t.co/xOU7SVD8Ue — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) February 14, 2023

POLICE INVESTIGATION:(UPDATE)

Woburn Collegiate Institute @TPS43Div

-1 person in custody

-toy gun was located

-ongoing investigation#GO353606

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2023