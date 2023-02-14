Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person in custody, toy gun located after lockdowns at 2 Toronto schools: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 12:25 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A student is in custody after a toy gun was located at a Toronto high school, police say.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Toronto police said officers were called to Woburn Collegiate Institute at around 10 a.m., after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Police said Woburn Collegiate Institute and Woburn Junior Public School were both placed into lockdown while officers investigated.

Read more: 3 dead, 1 injured after ‘very violent’ crash on Highway 427 off-ramp to Dundas: OPP

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The lockdowns at both schools were lifted about an hour later.

In an update, police said one person was taken into custody after a toy gun was located.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Child used fake gun in threat towards elementary school: RCMP'
Child used fake gun in threat towards elementary school: RCMP
CrimeToronto crimeTPSTDSBschool lockdownSchool ThreatWoburn Collegiate InstituteToronto schools lockdownhigh schoo;toy gun seizedwoburn collegiate institute lockdown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers