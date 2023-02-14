Blaze the cat: Formerly frozen Regina feline settles into sunny life in Arizona

It’s only sunny skies ahead for a once chilly feline.
Blaze the cat was found in December by a Good Samaritan, on the side of a highway outside of Regina.
Somehow, Blaze had survived wind chills of -51 on the day he was found.
Read more: Frozen to the pavement: Blaze the cat has 8 lives left after Regina rescue
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
He was taken to the Regina Humane Society (RHS), a local non-profit organization that cares for homeless, neglected and abused cats, dogs and other domestic animals.
RHS tried to slowly warm Blaze up throughout the night and help him towards a full recovery.
“When he came in, he had an upper respiratory infection as well,” said RHS director of marketing and public relations Bill Thorne. “So, we had to treat that. And they tried to keep an eye on him, but it was pretty obvious that he was going to lose his ear tips.”
The tips of Blaze’s ears were surgically removed after being subjected to the frigid temperatures and he was temporarily placed in foster care to recover.
On Friday, Blaze – who now answers to Blake – travelled further than he has ever been before.
Blake now spends his afternoons soaking up the sun with his new family in Arizona.
“His loving parents happened to be at their vacation home when they made the decision to open their hearts to Blake, so he booked his ticket, packed his favourite toys, and took to the skies,” read a Twitter update from the Regina Humane Society.
“Despite the previously reported hardships of this sweet boy, he is now living his best, most luxurious cat life.”
– With files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes
Comments