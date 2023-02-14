Frontenac OPP warn no ice is safe ice after vehicle submerged in Dog Lake

A pickup truck falling through the ice at Dog Lake in South Frontenac, Ont., has prompted police to issue a warning about ice conditions.
OPP say no ice is safe ice, especially after the incident, and are asking the public to exercise extreme caution near bodies of water.
An investigation revealed that on Feb. 12, at approximately 6 p.m., a man drove his vehicle out onto Dog Lake to go ice fishing.
While driving back to shore, the vehicle broke through the ice and sank in approximately 40 feet of water.
The driver was able to escape from the vehicle and no injuries were sustained.
