Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Saskatoon winter bike week, opportunities and challenges for the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s emergency wellness centre and romantic destinations with Uniglobe Travel in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Winter bike week catching on in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon is encouraging people to get their bicycles out for bike-to-work day.

Nathalie Baudais, a senior transportation engineer with the city, says biking in the winter is catching on with people.

Baudais has more details on what is taking place during winter bike week, including a scavenger hunt and bike-to-work day.

Challenges and opportunities of wellness centre: Saskatoon Tribal Council

The Saskatoon Tribal Council says it is doing all it can to make sure no one is left outside in the cold.

It has opened a new emergency wellness centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood, but it has come with its detractors.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand talks about some of the challenges and opportunities of the new wellness centre in this interview with Chris Carr.

Romantic destinations in Travel Tips

We are jetting off to romantic destinations with Uniglobe travel advisor Jamie Milton for Valentine’s Day.

Milton looks at trends for romantic vacations and when people need to start planning a proposal package or destination wedding.

She also has a special date-cation package for the Valentine’s deal of the day.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

