1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.
According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision around 7:15 a.m. involved an eastbound SUV and a westbound tractor-trailer between Burnham Line and Keene Road.
OPP say the driver of the SUV waas pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
The highway is closed between Keene Road and Highway 28 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
The closure is expected to be in effect for “several hours,” OPP say.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
More to come.
