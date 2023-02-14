Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:36 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough'
1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough
A section of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough was closed Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle collision. Peterborough County OPP say the collision involved a commercial motor vehicle and a SUV. The highway is closed between Keene Road and Hwy. 28.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision around 7:15 a.m. involved an eastbound SUV and a westbound tractor-trailer between Burnham Line and Keene Road.

OPP say the driver of the SUV waas pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported.

Read more: 3 family members among 4 killed in Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The highway is closed between Keene Road and Highway 28 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The closure is expected to be in effect for “several hours,” OPP say.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

CollisionPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Hwy 7Hwy. 7 CollisionHighway 7 CollisionCMVBurnham Linecommerical motor vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers