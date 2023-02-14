1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision around 7:15 a.m. involved an eastbound SUV and a westbound tractor-trailer between Burnham Line and Keene Road.

OPP say the driver of the SUV waas pronounced deceased at scene. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The highway is closed between Keene Road and Highway 28 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

#PtboOPP officers have closed #Hwy7 due to a serious collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a sport utility vehicle. Detours are in place at Keene Road and #Hwy28. The closure will remain in place for several hours. @OSMTownship @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/o3kJjawMkA — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The closure is expected to be in effect for “several hours,” OPP say.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.