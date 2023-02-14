Menu

Crime

Large police presence, EMS at northeast Calgary vacant building

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:35 am
Calgary police and EMS at a vacant building in the northeast community of Meridian in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2022.
Calgary police and EMS at a vacant building in the northeast community of Meridian in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2022. Michael King, Global News
Several Calgary police units along with other emergency services swarmed a vacant building in the northeast community of Meridian Tuesday morning and police are staying quite tight-lipped.

Though it’s unclear what time the large police presence attended the 110,000-square-foot building in the Franklin Industrial Park, as of 7 a.m. a few units remained, and detectives were arriving.

Read more: Woman shot by RCMP after ‘arrest altercation’ east of Calgary, ASIRT investigating

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Global News reporter Michael King was able to speak with the police and EMS at the scene; however, both declined to comment.

Two ambulances, an EMS supervisor and the fire department were all present for a brief period of time.

As of 7:32 a.m. the medical examiner showed up at the scene.

More to come…

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSVacant buildingmeridianCalgry crimenortheast police presence
