Large police presence, EMS at northeast Calgary vacant building

Send this page to someone via email

Several Calgary police units along with other emergency services swarmed a vacant building in the northeast community of Meridian Tuesday morning and police are staying quite tight-lipped.

Though it’s unclear what time the large police presence attended the 110,000-square-foot building in the Franklin Industrial Park, as of 7 a.m. a few units remained, and detectives were arriving.

Global News reporter Michael King was able to speak with the police and EMS at the scene; however, both declined to comment.

Two ambulances, an EMS supervisor and the fire department were all present for a brief period of time.

As of 7:32 a.m. the medical examiner showed up at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…