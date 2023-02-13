RCMP in Mission, B.C. investigate car crash at Tim Hortons drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP say it was amazing no one was injured after a car crashed through the front window of a Tim Hortons Sunday afternoon.

RCMP, fire crews and paramedics all attended the scene in the 32400 block of Lougheed Highway after a 25-year-old woman mistook the gas pedal for the brake when she was trying to park.

Photos of the scene show a table and seats knocked over and what appeared to be extensive damage.

However, Mounties say the majority of it was concentrated to a window frame and seating area, and there was no structural harm.

Impairment was not a factor in the incident, police say, and the driver is co-operating with the investigation.

