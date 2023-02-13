Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooler start to the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:58 pm
Cooler temperatures settle into the Okanagan for Valentine's Day. View image in full screen
Cooler temperatures settle into the Okanagan for Valentine's Day. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will linger throughout Monday and there will be a chance of flurries or showers in the afternoon as temperatures make their way up into mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back just below freezing Monday night into Valentine’s Day morning on Tuesday with wind chill making it feel as cool as -7 C at times.

After some morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks are likely as the valley heats up to a Valentine’s Day high around 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Wednesday with a morning low of -6 C and an afternoon high around 2 C.

Trending Now

Clouds return to finish the week with daytime highs climbing up a degree a day.

That trend will continue into the long weekend ahead with daytime highs back into mid-single digits and a chance of flurries on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

BC weatherCloudSunshineWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers