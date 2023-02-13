Okanagan weather: Cooler start to the week

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds will linger throughout Monday and there will be a chance of flurries or showers in the afternoon as temperatures make their way up into mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back just below freezing Monday night into Valentine’s Day morning on Tuesday with wind chill making it feel as cool as -7 C at times.

After some morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks are likely as the valley heats up to a Valentine’s Day high around 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Wednesday with a morning low of -6 C and an afternoon high around 2 C.

Clouds return to finish the week with daytime highs climbing up a degree a day.

That trend will continue into the long weekend ahead with daytime highs back into mid-single digits and a chance of flurries on Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

