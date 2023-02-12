Man dies after collision on Salem Road in Ajax, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man died after a crash in Ajax, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said the man, who was involved in a crash around 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Salem Road, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The death was announced on Sunday.

Police said a grey Acura travelling south on Salem Road, near Harper Hill Road, lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes. It then hit a white Mercedes, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital on Saturday. A woman, driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries, while the male driver of the Acura later died, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed after the collision while police investigated.