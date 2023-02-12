Menu

Traffic

Man dies after collision on Salem Road in Ajax, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 2:18 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A man died after a crash in Ajax, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said the man, who was involved in a crash around 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Salem Road, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The death was announced on Sunday.

Police said a grey Acura travelling south on Salem Road, near Harper Hill Road, lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes. It then hit a white Mercedes, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital on Saturday. A woman, driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries, while the male driver of the Acura later died, police said.

The road was closed after the collision while police investigated.

