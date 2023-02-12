Man dies after collision on Salem Road in Ajax, Ont.

A man died after a crash in Ajax, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police said the man, who was involved in a crash around 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Salem Road, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
The death was announced on Sunday.
Police said a grey Acura travelling south on Salem Road, near Harper Hill Road, lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes. It then hit a white Mercedes, police said.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital on Saturday. A woman, driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries, while the male driver of the Acura later died, police said.
The road was closed after the collision while police investigated.
