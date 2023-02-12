Menu

Canada

Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 1:38 pm
Drug alert issued in Cranbrook.
Drug alert issued in Cranbrook. Interior Health

Interior Health has issued an alert advising of an increase in drug poisonings in Cranbrook, B.C.

The alert is for a drug that looks like a white powder and red or pink rock. It is being sold as “Down” and heroin/fentanyl.

It contains methamphetamine, an unknown fentanyl analogue, benzodiazepines, and xylazine and the risks of taking this drug include drug toxicity, respiratory depression, and loss of consciousness.

Interior Health recommends finding drug-checking locations at drugchecking.ca to check the drug before taking it.

IH also advises users to start with a small amount and see how they feel before taking more.

The drug alert is in effect until Feb. 18.

