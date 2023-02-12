Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, B.C.

Interior Health has issued an alert advising of an increase in drug poisonings in Cranbrook, B.C.
The alert is for a drug that looks like a white powder and red or pink rock. It is being sold as “Down” and heroin/fentanyl.
It contains methamphetamine, an unknown fentanyl analogue, benzodiazepines, and xylazine and the risks of taking this drug include drug toxicity, respiratory depression, and loss of consciousness.
Read more: Toxic drug warning issued for Prince George, B.C. after ‘significant’ increase in overdoses
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Interior Health recommends finding drug-checking locations at drugchecking.ca to check the drug before taking it.
IH also advises users to start with a small amount and see how they feel before taking more.
The drug alert is in effect until Feb. 18.
Comments