Interior Health issues drug alert in Cranbrook, B.C.

Interior Health has issued an alert advising of an increase in drug poisonings in Cranbrook, B.C.

The alert is for a drug that looks like a white powder and red or pink rock. It is being sold as “Down” and heroin/fentanyl.

It contains methamphetamine, an unknown fentanyl analogue, benzodiazepines, and xylazine and the risks of taking this drug include drug toxicity, respiratory depression, and loss of consciousness.

Interior Health recommends finding drug-checking locations at drugchecking.ca to check the drug before taking it.

IH also advises users to start with a small amount and see how they feel before taking more.

The drug alert is in effect until Feb. 18.