Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unidentified object downed over Yukon posed ‘reasonable threat’ to Canadians: Trudeau

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted February 12, 2023 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada ‘looking to find and analyze’ unidentified object shot down over Yukon'
Trudeau says Canada ‘looking to find and analyze’ unidentified object shot down over Yukon
WATCH: Trudeau says Canada 'looking to find and analyze' unidentified object shot down over Yukon

Although there’s “still much to know about” the unidentified object shot down over Yukon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of Canadians.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Yukon on Sunday, Trudeau said the unidentified object “unlawfully” entered Canadian airspace and was shot down by an American F-22 on Saturday.

“The safety of Canadians is our number one priority,” Trudeau said. “And that’s why I made the decision to shoot down the object that was a threat to civil aviation and a potential threat to Canadians.”

Read more: ‘Far too early’ to say whether object shot down over Yukon came from China: minister

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Saturday afternoon, Trudeau said he ordered the object to be shot down after it violated Canadian airspace. The announcement came minutes after an exclusive Global News report, published at 3:36 p.m. ET, that North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD was monitoring an object that could be another potential spy balloon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The high-altitude airborne object was downed at approximately 3:41 p.m. ET.

Trudeau said recovery teams are on the ground looking to find and analyze the object. He added that the government will keep Canadians informed when more information is available.

— with files from Global News’ Mercedes StephensonAlex Boutilier and Irelyne Lavery

Click to play video: 'Anand says NORAD downed object over Canadian airspace for 1st time'
Anand says NORAD downed object over Canadian airspace for 1st time
Justin TrudeauCanadatrudeauNORADSpy balloonspy balloon canadaUnidentified object Canadaunidentified object Yukon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers