Unidentified object downed over Yukon posed ‘reasonable threat’ to Canadians: Trudeau

Although there’s “still much to know about” the unidentified object shot down over Yukon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of Canadians.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Yukon on Sunday, Trudeau said the unidentified object “unlawfully” entered Canadian airspace and was shot down by an American F-22 on Saturday.

“The safety of Canadians is our number one priority,” Trudeau said. “And that’s why I made the decision to shoot down the object that was a threat to civil aviation and a potential threat to Canadians.”

On Saturday afternoon, Trudeau said he ordered the object to be shot down after it violated Canadian airspace. The announcement came minutes after an exclusive Global News report, published at 3:36 p.m. ET, that North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD was monitoring an object that could be another potential spy balloon.

The high-altitude airborne object was downed at approximately 3:41 p.m. ET.

Trudeau said recovery teams are on the ground looking to find and analyze the object. He added that the government will keep Canadians informed when more information is available.

— with files from Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson, Alex Boutilier and Irelyne Lavery