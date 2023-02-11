Menu

Crime

Quebec man at large in B.C., wanted on child pornography charges: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 11, 2023 7:03 pm
Jimmy Pieschke pled guilty to his charges but recently failed to appear in court, police said. View image in full screen
Jimmy Pieschke pled guilty to his charges but recently failed to appear in court, police said. RCMP

Police in Salt Spring Island, B.C., are looking for a Quebec man who has been charged with several child pornography offences.

Salt Spring Island RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 39-year-old Jimmy Pieschke.

Pieschke pled guilty to his charges but recently failed to appear in court, police said.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Pieschke.

“Pieschke was last seen on Salt Spring Island, B.C. on the evening of February 10, 2023, and his current whereabouts are unknown,” BC RCMP staff said.

“He is also known to use the alias, James or Jimmy Leduc.”

The suspect is described by police as around five feet eleven inches tall, around 166 pounds, with hazel or greenish-blue eyes and brown hair.

Members of the public are advised to not approach Pieschke if he is spotted but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.

