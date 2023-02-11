Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau heading to Bahamas next week to meet with Caribbean political leaders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2023 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada and its partners have discussed various scenarios should situation worsen in Haiti'
Trudeau says Canada and its partners have discussed various scenarios should situation worsen in Haiti
During a news conference wrapping up the 'Three Amigos' summit in Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if there is a possibility that Canada would lead a military mission in that country. "We're all very aware that things could get worse in Haiti and that's why Canada and partners including the United States are preparing various scenarios," Trudeau said – Jan 11, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to the Bahamas next week to meet with his counterparts from 20 Caribbean governments.

A release from Trudeau’s office says he will be in Nassau on Feb. 15 and 16 as a special guest of the 44th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, commonly referred to as Caricom.

Read more: Canada sends long-range patrol aircraft to support Haiti as gang violence escalates

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The statement says Haiti will be a key discussion topic as leaders wrestle with ways to support a country beset by political instability and rising gang violence.

Hundreds have been killed and kidnapped by gangs who have filled a power vacuum in Haiti, where no elections have taken place since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Haitian government has called for international military support to stabilize the country, and U.S. officials have said Canada would be an ideal option to lead such a force, but Trudeau has said Ottawa will only act based on a political consensus of Haitians.

Canada announced last week it sent a long-range patrol aircraft to Haiti to help monitor gang activity, co-ordinate the delivery of vital security equipment and provide humanitarian support.

Click to play video: 'Haiti police officers block roads, break into main airport to protest officer killings'
Haiti police officers block roads, break into main airport to protest officer killings
Justin TrudeautrudeauHaitiCaribbeanHaiti Gang ViolenceTrudeau BahamasTrudeau Bahamas visit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers