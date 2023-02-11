Trudeau heading to Bahamas next week to meet with Caribbean political leaders

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to the Bahamas next week to meet with his counterparts from 20 Caribbean governments.
A release from Trudeau’s office says he will be in Nassau on Feb. 15 and 16 as a special guest of the 44th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, commonly referred to as Caricom.
Read more: Canada sends long-range patrol aircraft to support Haiti as gang violence escalates
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The statement says Haiti will be a key discussion topic as leaders wrestle with ways to support a country beset by political instability and rising gang violence.
Hundreds have been killed and kidnapped by gangs who have filled a power vacuum in Haiti, where no elections have taken place since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Haitian government has called for international military support to stabilize the country, and U.S. officials have said Canada would be an ideal option to lead such a force, but Trudeau has said Ottawa will only act based on a political consensus of Haitians.
Canada announced last week it sent a long-range patrol aircraft to Haiti to help monitor gang activity, co-ordinate the delivery of vital security equipment and provide humanitarian support.
Comments