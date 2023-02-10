Kitchener, Ont. man wanted for violating release conditions

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for a Kitchener, Ont., man wanted for violating terms of his release.

They say 25-year-old Dylan Kieffer was released from custody and was under court orders to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Investigators say there was evidence to suggest that the GPS device was removed, and remains at large somewhere in the Kitchener area.

Kieffer is facing charges in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Kitchener on Nov. 19, 2022.

Investigators say two marked police cruisers were damaged in an attempt to stop the stolen vehicle.

They say Kieffer is considered dangerous and the public should not approach him if they spot him.

Instead, they are encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.