Canada announces funding for Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people to participate in sports

The federal government is addressing barriers for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people by providing funding for programs where they can participate in sporting activities.

A release on Wednesday announced the launch of a funding opportunity under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program.

“For fiscal year 2023–24, $1.25 million will be made available to the 13 Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies (PTASBs), as recognized by the Aboriginal Sport Circle, to continue and/or implement programming for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+,” according to the release.

“The remaining $2.5 million is available in an open call to all eligible organizations.”

Amy Shipley, the preservation lead at Sask Sport, says the group sees a decrease among Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people when it comes to inclusion in sports.

“If you look at the numbers and look at the statistics around participation, we do find that Indigenous girls and women do participate less frequently in sport,” she said. “But we do … have specific programs and different things that we do to try to provide spaces and places for folks to participate for sure.”

Shipley said the recent federal government funding announcement took her by surprise and that she was excited that funding for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people will be available across the country.

“It’s definitely something that’s needed,” Shipley said. “Women and girls (aren’t) always the first thought that folks have, so it’s exciting that this is such targeted funding.”

Aboriginal Sport Circle stated the funding is intended for Indigenous-led projects that focus on and support the improved mental and physical health of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The deadline to submit applications is March 22.