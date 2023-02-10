Kitchener Rangers fire Chris Dennis, GM Mike McKenzie to help coach team

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League have made a change behind the bench.

The team announced Friday that head coach Chris Dennis had been relieved of his duties.

Assistant coaches Dennis Wideman, Brandon Merli and Brennan Menard will remain on the coaching staff.

No replacement for Dennis has been named but general manager Mike McKenzie says he will assist with the coaching duties for the remainder of the OHL season.

In a news release, McKenzie says the decision to fire Dennis was a difficult one to make but he felt it was necessary in order to salvage the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener (21-24-2-0) currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot in the OHL’s western conference, and are five points back of the Guelph Storm (22-21-4-1).

The Rangers are hosting the Hamilton Bulldogs Friday night at the Aud.