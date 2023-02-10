Menu

Canada

Ontario woman wins $2M on scratch ticket bought by her partner

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 1:56 pm
Tonicia James, 29, won $2 million on a scratch ticket. View image in full screen
Tonicia James, 29, won $2 million on a scratch ticket. Handout / OLG

An Ontario woman is $2 million richer after her partner gave her a scratch ticket.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement that 29-year-old Woodbridge resident Tonicia James won the top prize when playing the Instant $2 Million Extreme game.

The mother of two said she’s an occasional lottery player and enjoys playing Instant games.

She and her partner have a tradition of buying each other tickets on New Year’s and this time, she hit the jackpot.

“When I played my ticket, I thought I won $2,000. I scanned it using my OLG App and was in shock when I saw all the zeroes,” she said.

“I felt like I was dreaming,”

James said she plans on buying a home with the winnings and possibly taking a trip to Cuba.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada on Jane Street in Concord, the OLG said.

18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
