Ontario woman wins $2M on scratch ticket bought by her partner

An Ontario woman is $2 million richer after her partner gave her a scratch ticket.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a statement that 29-year-old Woodbridge resident Tonicia James won the top prize when playing the Instant $2 Million Extreme game.
The mother of two said she’s an occasional lottery player and enjoys playing Instant games.
Read more: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
She and her partner have a tradition of buying each other tickets on New Year’s and this time, she hit the jackpot.
“When I played my ticket, I thought I won $2,000. I scanned it using my OLG App and was in shock when I saw all the zeroes,” she said.
“I felt like I was dreaming,”
James said she plans on buying a home with the winnings and possibly taking a trip to Cuba.
The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada on Jane Street in Concord, the OLG said.
Comments