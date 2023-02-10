S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points at 20,580.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.02 points at 33,803.90. The S&P 500 index was up 1.98 points at 4,083.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.06 points at 11,724.52.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.89 cents US compared with 74.48 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude contract was up US$1.57 at US$79.63 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,869.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.02 a pound.
