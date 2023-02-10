Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 11:56 am
People watch the S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says the province's economic growth is expected to slow sharply this year with a modest recovery beginning next year. . View image in full screen
People watch the S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says the province's economic growth is expected to slow sharply this year with a modest recovery beginning next year. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points at 20,580.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.02 points at 33,803.90. The S&P 500 index was up 1.98 points at 4,083.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.06 points at 11,724.52.

S&P/TSX composite reverses early gains to end lower, U.S. stock markets also down

Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.89 cents US compared with 74.48 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.57 at US$79.63 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.46 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,869.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.02 a pound.

