New online platform seeks to break barriers to mental health support in Barrie, Ont.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Barrie, Ont., is hoping that a new online booking system for mental health services will make it faster and more accessible for people to access the supports they need.

Using the 1door.ca platform, Waypoint staff say people in need can find various mental health services available throughout the region in one place.

Heather Bullock, Waypoint vice-president of partnership and chief strategy officer, said when people are struggling with mental health issues it is hard to seek out the care they need and understand what’s available.

“We need to do better for people and families in our communities to help them get what they need as fast and as easy as possible,” said Bullock.

“We’re working together to try and make this easier for people because we understand the challenges they are facing, and we have services that can support people. It’s just a matter of making that match so much easier and much faster.”

Staff say services are available for everyone from children to adults.

The online platform shows people what’s available for their individual needs, lists schedules for programs, and allows people to book appointments directly through the site.

“It’s really taking all of the different walk-in clinics that we have across the region, integrating them into one place,” Bullock said.

In addition to just those walk-in and short-term temporary services, Bullock said the platform also allows people access to things like the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub, the Frontline Wellness Program Initiative, and even more recently, the Ontario Instruction Psychotherapy Program.

Through the online service, people can also connect to Waypoint’s free online services for those struggling with various mental health needs.

Bullock said over time, they hope to add more services to the online platform that can currently be accessed by contacting Waypoint directly.

“Early feedback is that people really love the fact that it’s a bit of a one-stop shop that they can personalize based on their own needs, select what service makes the most sense for them or their family member.”