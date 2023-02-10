Menu

Consumer

Come on Down! ‘The Price is Right’ stage show returns to Peterborough Memorial Centre in October

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 9:53 am
'The Price Is Right Live' stage show returns to the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Oct. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
'The Price Is Right Live' stage show returns to the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Oct. 11, 2023. The Price is Right Live photo

Fans of The Price is Right in Peterborough, Ont., will have a chance to “come on down” and spin the big wheel this fall.

The Price Is Right Live! interactive stage show returns to the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Audience members will have the chance to play classic games from television’s longest-running game show, vying to win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. The games include Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and the showcase showdown.

Read more: ‘Price Is Right’ makes history as 2 contestants win Big Wheel prize on same day

The odds of being selected for a game are based on the number of registrants.

“Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live! has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America,” states a release from Fremantle Media.

The Memorial Centre is offering an exclusive presale for PMC Scoop members online only on Monday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; sign up for the PMC Scoop on their website.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.memorialcentre.ca or over the phone at 705-743-3561. In-person sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Centre’s Grant Thornton Box Office.

Memorial CentrePeterborough Memorial CentreThe Price is RightPlinkoBig WheelCliffhangarsPeterborough Memorial Centre events
