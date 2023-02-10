Come on Down! ‘The Price is Right’ stage show returns to Peterborough Memorial Centre in October

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of The Price is Right in Peterborough, Ont., will have a chance to “come on down” and spin the big wheel this fall.

The Price Is Right Live! interactive stage show returns to the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The odds of being selected for a game are based on the number of registrants.

“Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live! has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America,” states a release from Fremantle Media.

The Memorial Centre is offering an exclusive presale for PMC Scoop members online only on Monday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; sign up for the PMC Scoop on their website.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.memorialcentre.ca or over the phone at 705-743-3561. In-person sales begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Memorial Centre’s Grant Thornton Box Office.