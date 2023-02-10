Hamilton, Ont. couple charged with fraud after purchasing tires: police

See more sharing options

Police say a Hamilton couple face fraud charges after ordering tires from a business in Guelph, Ont., on Tuesday.

Authorities said a woman contacted a business in the city’s east end and was looking to purchase eight tires.

Then the woman allegedly used a credit card to pay about $3,700 for the tires and was told they’d be ready for pick up the following day.

However, police said the real owner of the credit card contacted the business and said it was a fraudulent purchase.

Police said they detained the suspects as they arrived to pick up the tires on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are each charged with fraud.