Crime

Hamilton, Ont. couple charged with fraud after purchasing tires: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 9:47 am
Guelph police say a Hamilton couple used one individual's credit card to buy over $3,000 worth of tires at an east-end business on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a Hamilton couple used one individual's credit card to buy over $3,000 worth of tires at an east-end business on Tuesday. Guelph police / File

Police say a Hamilton couple face fraud charges after ordering tires from a business in Guelph, Ont., on Tuesday.

Authorities said a woman contacted a business in the city’s east end and was looking to purchase eight tires.

Then the woman allegedly used a credit card to pay about $3,700 for the tires and was told they’d be ready for pick up the following day.

Read more: 31 fraud, forgery charges laid against Guelph man: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

However, police said the real owner of the credit card contacted the business and said it was a fraudulent purchase.

Police said they detained the suspects as they arrived to pick up the tires on Wednesday.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. woman charged after Guelph bank thwarts fraud attempt: police

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

A 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are each charged with fraud.

