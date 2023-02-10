Menu

Canada

Orillia, Ont. fire crews respond after makeshift winter shelter burns down

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 10:03 am
Exterior of Orillia Fire Station 1. View image in full screen
Exterior of Orillia Fire Station 1. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Fire crews in Orillia, Ont., are cautioning people sleeping outdoors about the dangers of keeping a heating source inside a tent after a makeshift winter shelter went up in flames Thursday night.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, around 7:40 p.m., Orillia Fire responded to reports of a fire in the bush area off of Atherley Road.

“It could be seen from the road. The flames were up above the trees. So it was a fairly big fire,” said Chris Ferry, deputy fire chief.

When crews ventured into the bush, Ferry said they found a tent-type structure with tarps and skids on fire.

Ferry said they found two occupants on the scene, one of which was attended to by paramedics.

“It appears the fire did start with the heating appliance that they had in this makeshift structure,” Ferry said.

“Our recommendations are always that if you do have to live in that type of structure over the winter time to keep your heating and your and cooking appliances inside of the tent and away from the (walls) because they’re a very flammable structure.”

