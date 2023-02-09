Northern B.C. drug bust nets 23 arrests, seizure of guns, cash, vehicles, cigarettes

Send this page to someone via email

Contraband cigarettes, five vehicles, several firearms and thousands of dollars in cash were seized by police following a lengthy drug investigation in northern B.C. that also saw 23 people arrested.

On Thursday, the province’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) announced details of the investigation, which took eight months and 13 search warrants in several Peace Region communities.

The search warrants were executed between Oct. 13 and Jan. 23, with CFSEU noting it worked with policing partners in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson.

“The investigation led investigators to individuals believed to be involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation based in northern British Columbia,” said the CFSEU.

Items that were seized are listed below:

10 kg of cocaine

3 kg of methamphetamine

3 kg of psilocybin mushrooms

17 kg of marijuana

A cocaine press

3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes (10 packs per carton)

$165,000

8 handguns

Another photo showing some of the drugs, cash and firearms that were seized.

16 long guns

8 shotguns

2 collapsible rifles

Ammunition

Tasers and brass knuckles

2 sets of body armour

A 2016 Dodge Ram crew cab

A 2017 Jaguar F-Pace

A 2013 Chevy Cruze

A 2020 GMC AT4 pickup truck

A 2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Police say various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia plus money counters and scales were also seized.

“The investigation continues as investigators prepare disclosure documents for Public Prosecution Service of Canada in support of the charge approval process,” said the CFSEU.

Police say the 23 people who were arrested were released pending charge approval and the judicial process.

“These arrests have resulted in the significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“CFSEU-BC brings the necessary resources and skill set to ensure detachments are supported in any efforts to tackle large-scale drug trafficking operations.”

“This collaborative effort led by CFSEU-BC unveiled an alleged drug trafficking network in the provinces North District, giving CFSEU-BC an opportunity to disrupt organized groups causing harm to the communities of the Peace Region,” said Insp. Joel Hussey.

“We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners across the province to target those who pose the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang-related activities.

“Police in British Columbia are unified in our resolve to suppress, disrupt, and prevent groups who show such wanton disregard for the well-being of our citizens.”