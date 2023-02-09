Menu

Canada

Independent MLA criticizes Alberta’s plan to give royalty credits for well cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute'
Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute
A report from the Pembina Institute says little has been done by members of the Pathways Alliance — an industry group of the six biggest oil and gas producers — to meet its commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As Tom Vernon reports, the study found the producers haven't actually started making investments or announced specific projects – Sep 26, 2022

An Independent legislature member is criticizing a plan from the Alberta government that would give oil companies a royalty credit for cleaning up their old wells.

Drew Barnes, who was expelled from the governing United Conservative Party caucus for comments that the government’s COVID-19 restrictions were too strict, says he’s 100 per cent against the program.

Read more: Critics warn proposed Alberta well cleanup plan a royalty giveaway: ‘Money for free’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The provincial government is planning a pilot project that would give $100 million in royalty breaks to companies that fulfil their legal obligations to restore old oil and gas wells.

Barnes calls the program corporate welfare and says the onus should stay with producers to clean up their messes.

Read more: Alberta to pilot oil and gas royalty breaks for legally required well cleanup

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

He says the Liability Management Incentive Program, formerly called RStar, is a $100-million government boondoggle.

Barnes says he believes the program violates conservative principles and will raise concerns within the government caucus.

It has also been criticized by environmentalists, economists, landowners and analysts within Alberta Energy.

Alberta GovernmentAlberta UCPAlberta energyUnited ConservativesDrew BarnesOil well cleanupOil and gas wellsRStarOil And Gas CleanupLiability Management Incentive Program
© 2023 The Canadian Press

