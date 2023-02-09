N.S. family of Clayton Miller continues 33-year fight for answers, accountability

Send this page to someone via email

In Nova Scotia, the family of Clayton Miller is continuing their more than 30-year quest to fully understand the circumstances surrounding his death and hold someone accountable.

They say new evidence suggests Clayton’s death was not accidental, which has been the official story so far.

“We want the truth. We want to be told what happened to Clayton,” his mother, Maureen Miller, told Global News.

Clayton was 17 years old when his lifeless body was found in a small brook in New Waterford, N.S., on May 6, 1990. The last time the teen had been seen alive was two days prior at a party that was raided by police.

The Millers have never accepted the answers provided to them by investigators or the conclusion reached by the province’s police watchdog agency: that Clayton was drunk, fell into a stream and died of hypothermia.

Miller believes her son was murdered.

“He didn’t put himself in the brook. Somebody put him in the brook. Who did that?” she said.

View image in full screen Clayton Miller’s body was found in a small brook in New Waterford, N.S., on May 6, 1990. Global News

The Serious Incident Response Team, a police watchdog agency, investigated Clayton’s death in 2015 and concluded that it was an accident.

“The evidence proves his death was caused by the unfortunate mixture of youth and alcohol,” SIRT said in a 2017 statement, saying there was no need to further investigate the case.

Ray Wagner, a personal injury lawyer representing the Millers pro bono, said he has been at work uncovering new information disputing the official narrative.

He said the statute of limitations prevents them from seeking civil action in the three-decade-old case, but said the public deserves to know the truth.

“This is about clearing the name of an individual who was very young, and who the official narrative dispenses with his character by saying that he was drinking and he was a master of his own misfortune because he fell and died,” said Wagner. “And we know that’s not true.”

Wagner said a new witness has come forward who has contradicted the official story.

In a sworn affidavit dated Jan. 28, 2023, John Wilson said he was collecting bottles around the brook the Saturday after the party. He said he did not see Clayton, who was wearing a bright red sweater.

“If Clayton Miller’s body was there, at the stream on Saturday morning, I would have stepped on him because I walked all over that area and the path runs right through there,” the affidavit read.

He said there was “no way” Clayton’s body was in the brook that day, as he was “looking all through the bushes, walking all around, even over to the other side of the brook to see if anyone had thrown bottles over there that didn’t break.”

Clayton’s body was found in the brook the following day.

Wilson said he called the police two to three days later, after he heard Clayton’s body had been found. He said he told a police officer that he didn’t see the body on Saturday, but “no one followed up, no one took a statement.”

He said he called the police again after the investigation started, but was never interviewed.

In 2017, SIRT also dismissed claims from former search and rescue member Bryan MacDonald, who said the team searched the brook on Saturday and found nothing. SIRT called MacDonald “elderly and unwell.”

SIRT director Alonzo Wright was unavailable for comment Thursday but told Global News he would be in contact Friday.

Cape Breton Regional Police did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, nor did the Department of Justice.

View image in full screen Clayton Miller’s mother, Maureen, is working with lawyer Ray Wagner to investigate his death. Alicia Draus/Global News

Wagner said 10 independent witnesses who were in the area of the brook Saturday, May 5, 1990, have said there was no body in the brook that day. MacDonald had also stated the search and rescue team was made up of about 12 to 15 people, none of whom reported seeing a corpse at the time.

“Now we have 22 people, at least 22 people, that say that Clayton was not where he was found on Sunday, on Saturday,” Wagner told Global News.

“We know he died. He was already dead. So it’s not a case of the walking dead. Somebody placed him there.”

Wagner said they have a “very good idea” of who they believe killed Clayton, but said they can’t make that information public yet.

He said they will be revealing information over the coming months that highlight the involvement of SIRT, the medical examiner’s office, the RCMP and the New Waterford police.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, well, you know, this has already been investigated. It’s a closed case,'” said Wagner. “Well, it may be a closed case for them. It’s certainly not a closed case for us.”

Maureen Miller said all she wants is for the truth to come out.

“I would like to see Clayton’s case reopened and investigated by people with integrity, because obviously we haven’t dealt with anyone with integrity so far,” she said.

“What’s Clayton’s true cause of death? And where was he on Saturday? Because the evidence doesn’t match what they’ve been saying.”