Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash on N.S. highway

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with “serious injuries” after a single-vehicle crash on a highway.
Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax.
According to a release, a Hyundai Elantra was exiting the highway when it lost control and went through the intersection across the Mount Uniacke Connector. It stopped on the ramp for the highway.
Read more: 9 facing drug trafficking, firearms charges after search: Halifax police
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
Police said the 43-year-old driver, who is from Lower Sackville, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.
Comments