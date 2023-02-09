Menu

Canada

Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash on N.S. highway

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 9, 2023 9:15 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 9'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with “serious injuries” after a single-vehicle crash on a highway.

Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax.

According to a release, a Hyundai Elantra was exiting the highway when it lost control and went through the intersection across the Mount Uniacke Connector. It stopped on the ramp for the highway.

Police said the 43-year-old driver, who is from Lower Sackville, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

