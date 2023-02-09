Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with “serious injuries” after a single-vehicle crash on a highway.

Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, about 40 kilometres north of Halifax.

According to a release, a Hyundai Elantra was exiting the highway when it lost control and went through the intersection across the Mount Uniacke Connector. It stopped on the ramp for the highway.

Police said the 43-year-old driver, who is from Lower Sackville, suffered serious injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.