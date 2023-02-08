RCMP look for missing teen from The Pas, Man.

See more sharing options

Police in The Pas are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, was last seen Sunday leaving a home on Dufferin Street in the early morning hours.

Oleksiuk is fix-foot-two, 140 lbs with long black hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: 16yo Isaac Oleksiuk of The Pas. He was last seen in the early morning of Feb 5, leaving a home on Dufferin St., in The Pas. He is 6’2”, 140 lbs with long black hair & brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket & blue plaid pants. Info? Call 204-627-6204. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/gV2sqDzeUQ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 8, 2023

Police say he was last seen wearing a green jacket with “trades written on it” and blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.