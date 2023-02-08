RCMP look for missing teen from The Pas, Man.

Police in The Pas are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.
Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, was last seen Sunday leaving a home on Dufferin Street in the early morning hours.
Oleksiuk is fix-foot-two, 140 lbs with long black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a green jacket with “trades written on it” and blue plaid pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.
