Canada

RCMP look for missing teen from The Pas, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 4:13 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Police in The Pas are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

Isaac Oleksiuk, 16, was last seen Sunday leaving a home on Dufferin Street in the early morning hours.

Oleksiuk is fix-foot-two, 140 lbs with long black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green jacket with “trades written on it” and blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Pas is roughly 521 km northwest of Winnipeg.

