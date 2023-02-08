Menu

Crime

Meaford, Ont. man faces 9 arson charges in fires dating from 2021 and 2022

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 12:02 pm
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. View image in full screen
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. Getty Images

A 21-year-old has been arrested after a series of arson investigations in the Municipality of Meaford.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police laid nine arson charges related to fires that happened between 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, detectives charged Kurtis Galbraith, 21, with nine counts of arson causing damage to property.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound and was remanded into custody.

