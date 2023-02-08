Meaford, Ont. man faces 9 arson charges in fires dating from 2021 and 2022

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old has been arrested after a series of arson investigations in the Municipality of Meaford.

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police laid nine arson charges related to fires that happened between 2021 and 2022.

On Friday, detectives charged Kurtis Galbraith, 21, with nine counts of arson causing damage to property.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound and was remanded into custody.