Weather

Strong winds, heavy rain possible for London, Ont. area Thursday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 7, 2023 6:04 pm
The rain will advance northeastward throughout the day and is expected to taper to showers by Thursday evening. View image in full screen
The rain will advance northeastward throughout the day and is expected to taper to showers by Thursday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of what may be a wet and windy Thursday in London, Ont.

Along with London, the statement also covers Komoka, Parkhill, Strathroy and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says the area may see rain, at times heavy, beginning early Thursday morning.

This rain will be accompanied by southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 90 km/h, with the strongest winds expected to impact areas downwind of Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts may range between 15 and 25 mm.

The rain will advance northeastward throughout the day and is expected to taper to showers by Thursday evening.

The gusty winds are expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening before settling afterward.

