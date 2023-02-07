It’s Snownado: City of Kelowna names massive snowblower

Send this page to someone via email

Two months after holding a naming contest for its new and massively large snowblower, the City of Kelowna revealed the winning choice Tuesday morning.

Introducing: Snownado.

According to the city, 17,000 ballots were cast, with 34 per cent, or nearly 6,000 votes, selecting Snownado among a list of 10 names.

“What do you get when you combine a blizzard and a tornado? The perfect name for Kelowna’s new snow blower,” the city said in a press release.

The other names, announced last month, were:

Blizzard of Oz

Snow Mercy

Betty Whiteout

Snowbe-gone Kenobi

S’no Problem

Buzz Iceclear

Snowasaurus

Flurious George

Blizzard Blaster

4:16 Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 6

The city says the snowblower weighs 10,000 pounds, can launch snow clear over a house and can fill 500 trucks in an hour. It also has a large price tag of $230,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The naming contest began in November, with residents asked to submit potential names. Of the nearly 900 submissions, city employees whittled them down to a top-10 list, with the public then voting between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3.

“Congratulations to Sue Robinson, who suggested the name,” said the city, “and thank you to everyone who sent in their name suggestions and voted on the top 10. The response has been overwhelming.”

For more information about snow removal in Kelowna, visit the city’s website.