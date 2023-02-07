Barrie driver arrested for impaired driving after vehicle left road, got stuck in snow

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old from Barrie, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the city’s south end early Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 6, during which the motor vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Essa and Harvie roads.

Police found the vehicle stuck in the snow.

The investigating officer noted that the lone occupant of the vehicle showed signs of impairment, and as a result, he was arrested.

The man was transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where he was charged with impaired operation and driving with a blood alcohol level over .80mgs.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie later this month.