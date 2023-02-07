Menu

Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'China says debris from balloon shot down over U.S. ‘belongs’ to them'
China says debris from balloon shot down over U.S. ‘belongs’ to them
China says debris from balloon shot down over U.S. ‘belongs’ to them

The U.S. Navy has released new photos of officials retrieving parts of a Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

The close-up photos, released by the U.S. Fleet Forces on Tuesday, show Navy sailors pulling parts of the high-altitude spy balloon from waters off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Navy sailors pull debris onto a white boat. It is getting dark and a light in on the ship. View image in full screen
U.S. Navy sailors pull debris from a shot down Chinese surveillance balloon onto a boat on Feb. 5, 2023, just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Twitter / @USFleetForces

The photos from the recovery operation are dated Sunday. Based on the images, efforts appear to have continued into the late evening and nighttime. The debris field was reportedly the size of 15 football fields by 15 football fields.

Pentagon officials stated earlier that the balloon was about 200 feet (nearly 61 metres) tall. Divers were required to swim to depths of over 13 metres to gather pieces of the device that had sunk to the ocean floor in the area. Most, if not all, of the balloon’s fabric was retrieved from where it was floating on the water’s surface.

A Navy boat at sea. The sun is setting. View image in full screen
U.S. Navy sailors pull debris from a shot down Chinese surveillance balloon onto a boat on Feb. 5, 2023, just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Twitter / @USFleetForces

NORAD’s chief general Glen VanHerck told reporters Monday that the balloon’s payload portion, which stores sensor and photography equipment, was broken and only partially found.

He said some debris may float ashore, and he warned the public not to try to collect it.

Officials claim the balloon also had propellers and a rudder.

ABC News reported that the foreign device will be brought to an FBI lab in Quantico, Va., for analysis.

A U.S. Navy boat in the dark. Officials pull material from the water onto the deck. View image in full screen
U.S. Navy sailors pull debris from a shot down Chinese surveillance balloon onto a boat on Feb. 5, 2023, just off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Twitter / @USFleetForces

The surveillance balloon was downed by an F-22 Raptor jet. It was initially spotted floating over U.S. military sites last week.

China claims it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to which government department or company it belongs.

The size of the Chinese balloon in the U.S., as well as the equipment attached to it, had all drawn intense speculation as to its purpose. Along with Washington, most security experts dismissed Beijing’s assertions that the balloon was intended for meteorological rather than spying purposes.

Before Monday, U.S. officials had said that at least three times during the Trump administration and at least one other time during Biden’s time as president balloons have crossed American airspace. In those instances, the United States determined the balloons belonged to China only after they had left U.S. airspace, said VanHerck.

Balloons either suspected of or confirmed to be Chinese have been spotted over countries from Japan to Costa Rica. Taiwanese media have reported that mysterious white balloons had been spotted over the island at least three times in the past two years.

— With files from The Associated Press

United StatesChinachinese spy balloonSpy balloonChinese Surveillance Balloonsurveillance balloonChinese balloonChinese balloon photosChinese balloon picturesChinese balloon recoveryChinese balloon shot downChinese balloon updateWhere is the Chinese balloon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

