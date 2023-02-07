SHA employee terminated for embezzling funds from residents’ trust accounts

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting that one employee has been terminated following an investigation into irregular activity in the trust accounts of several residents at the Northland Pioneers Lodge in Meadow Lake.

According to a statement, there were irregular payments for cash and purchased items from the resident’s trust account.

SHA said they referred the matter to the RCMP and charges were laid.

The former employee entered a guilty plea and was ordered by the court to pay $13,374 in restitution.

The restitution payment was received on Oct. 17, 2022. The Saskatchewan Health Authority reimbursed the residents for the remaining $2,262 that was not covered by restitution.

According to the statement new processes have been implemented at the location regarding purchases made on behalf of residents.

SHA says training sessions have been completed for staff in the SHA’s former Prairie North region who are responsible for handling resident accounts and cash. They say reviews are now being conducted on an ongoing basis.

For privacy reasons, SHA says they cannot reveal the name, role, department or regulatory body of the employee in question.