Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SHA employee terminated for embezzling funds from residents’ trust accounts

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 1:53 pm
Canadian twenty dollar bills View image in full screen
Provincial public loss report shows $169K lost from the Ministry of Health after a former SHA employee forged timecards for five years. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting that one employee has been terminated following an investigation into irregular activity in the trust accounts of several residents at the Northland Pioneers Lodge in Meadow Lake.

According to a statement, there were irregular payments for cash and purchased items from the resident’s trust account.

SHA said they referred the matter to the RCMP and charges were laid.

The former employee entered a guilty plea and was ordered by the court to pay $13,374 in restitution.

Read more: SHA announces additional paramedic positions for Regina to battle shortage

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

The restitution payment was received on Oct. 17, 2022. The Saskatchewan Health Authority reimbursed the residents for the remaining $2,262 that was not covered by restitution.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to the statement new processes have been implemented at the location regarding purchases made on behalf of residents.

SHA says training sessions have been completed for staff in the SHA’s former Prairie North region who are responsible for handling resident accounts and cash. They say reviews are now being conducted on an ongoing basis.

For privacy reasons, SHA says they cannot reveal the name, role, department or regulatory body of the employee in question.

Click to play video: 'Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams'
Seniors targeted in growing number of frauds and scams
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySHAembezzlementmoney funds scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers