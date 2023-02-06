Menu

Crime

Search of electronic devices leaves Rosetown, Sask. man charged with child pornography

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:31 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
A Rosetown man was charged with possession of child pornography by the Saskatoon Police Service on Feb. 3. . File / Global News

A Rosetown, Sask., man was charged with possession of child pornography by the Saskatoon Police Service on Feb. 3.

The investigation began on Nov. 21, 2022, when the Internet Child Exploitation Unit seized electronic devices with the help of the Rosetown Detachment RCMP.

After searching the devices, 24-year-old Kevin Paul Sharpe was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released from custody until his next court date.

