Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ice roads now open in most northern communities: Manitoba Transportation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:27 pm
ice road View image in full screen
Winter road system access is not open in most northern communities, which is key to allowing for the delivery of essential goods and regional travel. Manitoba Transportation announced Monday. Megan Batchelor / Global News

Winter road system access is now open in most northern communities, which is key to allowing for the delivery of essential goods and regional travel, Manitoba Transportation announced Monday.

The Manitoba and federal governments’ 50-50 cost-share agreement has provided $9 million to give 22 Manitoba communities better access to supplies and goods.

“Since 1971, winter roads have facilitated the hauling of freight to remote and northern communities and provide residents with temporary inter-community travel, as well as road access to the rest of the province,” the release reads.

Read more: Winnipeg experts agree — winter driving a pain in the ice

Read next: Inside the luxurious $60K Grammy gift bags: Robot dogs and liposuction

“Built on the natural terrain of land and ice, the 2,375-kilometre-long winter road system crosses muskeg, streams, rivers and lakes. Construction and maintenance of these roads also provides employment and training opportunities for more than 250 local residents.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The completion timeline for roads is dependent on weather conditions and road users are encouraged to contact individual communities for possible entry requirements prior to travelling.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba winter road challenges'
Northern Manitoba winter road challenges
ManitobaCanadaWinterTransportationRoadsWinter RoadsManitoba winterIce Roadnorthern community roads
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers