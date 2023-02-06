Ice roads now open in most northern communities: Manitoba Transportation

Send this page to someone via email

Winter road system access is now open in most northern communities, which is key to allowing for the delivery of essential goods and regional travel, Manitoba Transportation announced Monday.

The Manitoba and federal governments’ 50-50 cost-share agreement has provided $9 million to give 22 Manitoba communities better access to supplies and goods.

“Since 1971, winter roads have facilitated the hauling of freight to remote and northern communities and provide residents with temporary inter-community travel, as well as road access to the rest of the province,” the release reads.

“Built on the natural terrain of land and ice, the 2,375-kilometre-long winter road system crosses muskeg, streams, rivers and lakes. Construction and maintenance of these roads also provides employment and training opportunities for more than 250 local residents.”

The completion timeline for roads is dependent on weather conditions and road users are encouraged to contact individual communities for possible entry requirements prior to travelling.