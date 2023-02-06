Kitchener man arrested in connection with gun incident in Rockway-Eastwood area

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kitchener man was arrested after Waterloo regional police received reports of a man with a gun in the Rockway-Eastwood area of Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the King Street-Montgomery Road area on Saturday at around 1 a.m. after police were called about a man in that area having a concealed weapon.

Police say the officers tracked down the suspect a short time later before making an arrest.

According to police, the weapon in question was a BB gun.

The man is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.