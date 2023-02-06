Kitchener man arrested in connection with gun incident in Rockway-Eastwood area

A Kitchener man was arrested after Waterloo regional police received reports of a man with a gun in the Rockway-Eastwood area of Kitchener over the weekend.
Officers were dispatched to the King Street-Montgomery Road area on Saturday at around 1 a.m. after police were called about a man in that area having a concealed weapon.
Police say the officers tracked down the suspect a short time later before making an arrest.
According to police, the weapon in question was a BB gun.
The man is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a breach of probation.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
