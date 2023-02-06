Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection with gun incident in Rockway-Eastwood area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 12:12 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A Kitchener man was arrested after Waterloo regional police received reports of a man with a gun in the Rockway-Eastwood area of Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the King Street-Montgomery Road area on Saturday at around 1 a.m. after police were called about a man in that area having a concealed weapon.

Read more: Woolwich man arrested after threats made against Waterloo Region MP Tim Louis

Read next: Real-life Doogie Howser: Boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest-ever high school graduates

Police say the officers tracked down the suspect a short time later before making an arrest.

Trending Now

According to police, the weapon in question was a BB gun.

The man is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedKing Street KitchenerKitchener gunMontgomery Road Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers