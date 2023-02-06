Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Gloomy 2023 B.C. housing forecast, but 2024 better

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 5:42 pm
Houses are covered with snow as the downtown skyline is seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province's real estate sector will drag on through 2023, but it calls for a strong rebound next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Houses are covered with snow as the downtown skyline is seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province's real estate sector will drag on through 2023, but it calls for a strong rebound next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province’s property sector will drag on through this year, but it calls for a strong rebound in 2024.

The association makes the prediction in its housing forecast for the first quarter of the year.

Read more: Homes sales, prices will reach their bottom in early 2023: TD report

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson blames expected sluggish sales this year on a slowing economy and ongoing, elevated mortgage rates.

Click to play video: 'REBGV releases 2023 housing market forecast'
REBGV releases 2023 housing market forecast

But he is looking forward to 2024 when the association says a healthier economy, lower mortgage rates and “record high” immigration should fuel home sales again.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The forecast predicts residential sales in B-C will skid 7.1 per cent this year before surging nearly 24 per cent in 2024.

Read more: B.C. housing prices to drop roughly 5% in 2023, real estate association predicts

Read next: China admits 2nd surveillance balloon flying over Latin America is theirs

It says even though home listings remain scant, prices have fallen because of what the association calls the “abrupt shift” in market conditions, and it says rates should stay “relatively flat” for most of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.

Real EstateHousingHousing Priceshousing salesB.C. Housinghousing forecastBritish Columbia Real Estate Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers