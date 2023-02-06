Menu

Canada

‘Lightly felt’ earthquake reported in southern Ontario originating near Buffalo, N.Y.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 8:28 am
Map of the 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Map of the 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 6, 2023. United States Geological Survey

Residents in southern Ontario reported they “lightly felt” a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that had originated just south of the border near Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday.

The earthquake was reported in West Seneca, N.Y. — just southeast of Buffalo — at around 6:15 a.m.

It was initially reported by Earthquakes Canada at a 4.2 magnitude but was later downgraded to 3.8 magnitude earthquake by American government agencies.

Earthquakes Canada said there are “no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

Users took to Twitter and listed areas in southern Ontario such as the Niagara, St. Catharines and Hamilton areas where they said they felt tremors and shaking from the earthquake.

