Crime

Victim identified in alleged hit-and-run which Toronto police are treating as a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 6:25 am
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25,. View image in full screen
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25,. Toronto Police

Toronto police say an alleged hit-and-run that left one man dead in the city’s east end is now being treated as a homicide.

They say officers were called to the area of Danforth and Cedarvale Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person injured in a collision.

Police say the person hit by a vehicle was at a bar and the suspect was speaking with a group of people outside.

They allege the suspect left the scene, got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle and hit the person as he was walking along the sidewalk.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a dark-coloured SUV after the collision and say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead and has been identified as Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Toronto police tape off Danforth and Cedarvale Avenues. View image in full screen
Toronto police tape off Danforth and Cedarvale Avenues. Marc Cormier / Global News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

