Canada

Quebec, East Coast expected to have extreme cold temperatures until Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2023 7:52 am
Quebec hit with cold snap as temperatures plummet
Temperatures are at dangerous levels as the province of Quebec finds itself in the midst of an extreme cold snap. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, public officials are urging everyone to err on the side of caution.

Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather.

Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.

Temperatures in Quebec City were forecast to fall to -30 C overnight — with a wind chill index of -45 — and the arctic weather was expected to last until Sunday.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect across the East Coast, with temperatures in the Halifax area expected to feel like -39 C through the morning.

Government and private agencies scrambled on Friday to provide shelter for vulnerable people in scores of cities and towns in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as conditions risked giving exposed skin frostbite in minutes.

The City of Montreal opened two temporary emergency warming centres, each of which can accommodate up to 50 people between 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. The centres are to close on Sunday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

