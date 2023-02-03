‘Near zero visibility’: Police close portion of Hwy 400 near Barrie amid winter storm

Police say a portion of Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont., is closed due to “extreme winter weather.”
In a tweet Friday just before 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 400 was closed between Highway 89 and Mapleview Drive.
“Zero visibility and multiple collisions in the area,” police wrote in a tweet.
“If you don’t need to be on the roads, please stay off,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video. “If you’re stuck on the roads, it’s going to be a slow drive wherever you are.”
He said lake effect snow is causing “essentially zero visibility in many areas.”
“Roads are extremely slippery and treacherous,” Schmidt continued. “Please be careful out there.”
