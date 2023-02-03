Menu

Canada

‘Near zero visibility’: Police close portion of Hwy 400 near Barrie amid winter storm

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:39 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Police say a portion of Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont., is closed due to “extreme winter weather.”

In a tweet Friday just before 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 400 was closed between Highway 89 and Mapleview Drive.

“Zero visibility and multiple collisions in the area,” police wrote in a tweet.

Read more: 'Frostbite can develop within minutes:' Weather warning for Toronto as cold snap expected

“If you don’t need to be on the roads, please stay off,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video. “If you’re stuck on the roads, it’s going to be a slow drive wherever you are.”

Trending Now

He said lake effect snow is causing “essentially zero visibility in many areas.”

“Roads are extremely slippery and treacherous,” Schmidt continued. “Please be careful out there.”

