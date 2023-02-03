Alleged B.C. gangster Conor D’Monte will be extradited to Canada to face crimes

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged B.C. gangster captured in Puerto Rico last year will soon be returned to Canada to face charges.

Conor D’Monte was the subject of an extradition order due to “alleged participation in the murder of Kevin Leclair (and conspiracy to murder the Bacon Brothers),” according to court documents filed in Puerto Rico.

The alleged former UN Gang leader had been on the run for more than a decade after being wanted in the 2009 shooting death of Leclair.

He has been charged in Canada with conspiracy to commit murder, and first-degree murder.

D’Monte was fighting extradition, with documents saying he “has yet to be convicted of anything.”

However, in documents filed on Feb. 1, it states an extradition hearing was held in Puerto Rico on Jan. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is probable cause to believe that the Fugitive before this Court, the same person identified in the extradition request from the Government of Canada, committed the offenses for which extradition is sought,” the extradition documents state.

The judge has now ordered D’Monte’s extradition to Canada “on all offenses for which extradition was requested.”

The LeClair murder came at the height of a violent and highly public gang war between the Red Scorpions and the UN gang in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

A second man, 24-year-old Jonathan Barber, was also killed in the shooting.

Hitman Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for pulling the trigger in the slaying, after being captured in Mexico in 2014. Vallee had an appeal dismissed in his case last April.