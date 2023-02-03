Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged B.C. gangster Conor D’Monte will be extradited to Canada to face crimes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Alleged B.C. gangster Conor D’Monte fighting extradition to Canada'
Alleged B.C. gangster Conor D’Monte fighting extradition to Canada
WATCH: An alleged B.C. gangster who was captured in Puerto Rico earlier this year after more than a decade on the run, says the Canadian government has not provided any proof he committed crimes in Canada, and the extradition request should fail barring the disclosure of more evidence. Rumina Daya reports – May 17, 2022

An alleged B.C. gangster captured in Puerto Rico last year will soon be returned to Canada to face charges.

Conor D’Monte was the subject of an extradition order due to “alleged participation in the murder of Kevin Leclair (and conspiracy to murder the Bacon Brothers),” according to court documents filed in Puerto Rico.

The alleged former UN Gang leader had been on the run for more than a decade after being wanted in the 2009 shooting death of Leclair.

He has been charged in Canada with conspiracy to commit murder, and first-degree murder.

D’Monte was fighting extradition, with documents saying he “has yet to be convicted of anything.”

However, in documents filed on Feb. 1, it states an extradition hearing was held in Puerto Rico on Jan. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alleged B.C. gangster fights extradition from the U.S. to Canada

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

“There is probable cause to believe that the Fugitive before this Court, the same person identified in the extradition request from the Government of Canada, committed the offenses for which extradition is sought,” the extradition documents state.

The judge has now ordered D’Monte’s extradition to Canada “on all offenses for which extradition was requested.”

The LeClair murder came at the height of a violent and highly public gang war between the Red Scorpions and the UN gang in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

A second man, 24-year-old Jonathan Barber, was also killed in the shooting.

Hitman Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for pulling the trigger in the slaying, after being captured in Mexico in 2014. Vallee had an appeal dismissed in his case last April.

Click to play video: 'Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont'
Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont
Conor D'MonteConor D'Monte arrestConor D'Monte ArrestedConor D'Monte ExtraditionConor D'Monte latestConor D'Monte updateConor D'Monte CanadaConor D'Monte USExtradition Conor D'Monte
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers