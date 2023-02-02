SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec says only people at risk who haven’t had COVID-19 should get booster dose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 3:15 pm
Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Quebec City. Quebec's Health Department says only residents who are considered at-risk for severe COVID-19 – and who haven't already been infected – should get a booster dose. View image in full screen
Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Quebec City. Quebec's Health Department says only residents who are considered at-risk for severe COVID-19 – and who haven't already been infected – should get a booster dose. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s Health Department says only residents who are considered at risk for severe COVID-19 — and who haven’t already been infected — need to get a booster dose.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced the change to the province’s vaccination recommendations Thursday in Montreal.

Boileau says because the vast majority of Quebecers have hybrid immunity — protection through vaccination and through a SARS-CoV-2 infection — regular boosters are no longer needed, at least for this winter and spring.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic in ‘transition point,’ but remains global health emergency: WHO

Read next: No EI benefits for man fired over COVID-19 vaccine, test refusal: Federal Court

However, people who are 60 and older or who have chronic illnesses, health workers, pregnant women and those who live in isolated regions should continue to get boosters every six months if they’ve never caught the virus.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Boileau says only people who are immunocompromised should continue getting boosters whether or not they’ve been infected.

Before Thursday’s announcement, boosters were recommended for all people considered at risk of severe COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'New national standards for long-term care homes unveiled'
New national standards for long-term care homes unveiled
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus newscovid-19 newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19quebec covidLuc BoileauQuebec COVID-19 VaccinationQuebec COVID-19 boosters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers