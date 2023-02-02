Menu

Crime

Police arrest 4 after armed pawnshop robbery in south Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 2, 2023 3:28 pm
Surveillance footage appears to show four people robbing a pawnshop in south Edmonton at gunpoint. Edmonton police arrested four people in relation to the incident on Jan. 25 and 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Surveillance footage appears to show four people robbing a pawnshop in south Edmonton at gunpoint. Edmonton police arrested four people in relation to the incident on Jan. 25 and 27, 2023. Supplied by EPS

Edmonton police have arrested and charged four people after shots were fired during a pawnshop robbery in mid-January.

On Jan. 25 and 27, police arrested Dean Carlton, 31, Nicole Lussier, 31, Waylon Tourangeau, 37, and Courtney Lemke, 35, and charged them with multiple offences, including robbery with a prohibited/restricted firearm, discharge of a firearm and unlawful confinement.

The robbery happened on Jan. 10. Police say at about 6:20 p.m., four people wearing masks and gloves and carrying bags entered a Cash Canada store in the area of 92 Street and 34 Avenue.

“Three customers and three employees were present at the time,” police said. “It was reported to police that one suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded everyone lay on the ground.

“As two store clerks tried running to the back employee area of the store, the gunman fired at them. The employees were not hit and were able to flee.”

WATCH: Police in Edmonton released security video of a violent pawn shop robbery on Jan. 10 with the hope that someone would be able to identify the suspects.

Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery

Police said the third employee and the three customers were not able to get away as the suspects smashed a glass display case with jewelry inside before taking what they could and leaving the scene.

This robbery happened just days after police held a press conference about a different armed robbery on 118 Avenue and 46 Street.

“Police continue to investigate whether these suspects are connected to other armed robberies and seek information on the whereabouts of outstanding stolen jewelry,” police said.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows Edmonton pawn shop employees shot during robbery on Dec. 16.

Edmonton pawn shop employees shot during robbery of store on 118 Avenue

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News

Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeArmed RobberyEdmonton armed robberyedmonton gun crimeedmonton pawnshop robbery
