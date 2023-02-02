Hamilton fire evacuates Canada Post site in Stoney Creek after suspicious package incident

See more sharing options

Firefighters say a Canada Post processing plant in Stoney Creek, Ont., was evacuated for a period of time on Thursday afternoon following reports of a suspicious package at the site.

Staff were moved out of the outlet on Millen Road, north of Arvin Avenue, just after 1 p.m. as a precaution.

Hazmat teams were called in for a brief visit but eventually revealed no safety threat to the public.

Hamilton fire has begun an investigation and has not yet deemed the incident suspicious.

Police told Global News they are not involved in any probe at this time.