Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton fire evacuates Canada Post site in Stoney Creek after suspicious package incident

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 3:47 pm
A Hamilton fire and rescue vehicle. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire deployed a hazmat team to a Canada Post outlet in Stoney Creek following the discovery of a suspicious package Feb. 2 , 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Firefighters say a Canada Post processing plant in Stoney Creek, Ont., was evacuated for a period of time on Thursday afternoon following reports of a suspicious package at the site.

Staff were moved out of the outlet on Millen Road, north of Arvin Avenue, just after 1 p.m. as a precaution.

Read more: Canadian Armed Forces to train on highways in southern, central Ontario

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

Hazmat teams were called in for a brief visit but eventually revealed no safety threat to the public.

Trending Now

Hamilton fire has begun an investigation and has not yet deemed the incident suspicious.

Police told Global News they are not involved in any probe at this time.

Click to play video: 'Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness in Canada to be delayed until 2024'
Expansion of assisted dying for mental illness in Canada to be delayed until 2024
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Hamilton newsCanada PostEvacuationSuspicious PackageHamilton FireStoney Creekarvin avenueHazMat TeamsMillen Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers